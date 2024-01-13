'Locked In For Hours In The Aerobridge': Radhika Apte Shares Airport Nightmare

Sharing some photos and a video of the agitated passengers Radhika wrote, "I had to post this! Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE!"

Radhika added that the airlines informed the fliers that they would be stuck there for at least an hour more despite them already waiting for over two hours.

"Now I'm locked inside. AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm. all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride," she wrote.

The actor further wrote that the airlines staff said the delay was as the crew had to be changed, and the new staff hadn't arrived.

"Apparently their crew hasn't boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they'll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay," she wrote.