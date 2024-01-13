ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Locked In For Hours In The Aerobridge': Radhika Apte Shares Airport Nightmare

Radhika shared how all the passengers were locked in the aerobridge without water, access to the washroom.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Of late, people have been using social media a lot to share their nightmarish experiences with airlines, and actor Radhika Apte is the latest one. On Saturday, 13 January, the actor took to Instagram to share her ordeal at an airport where she and the other passengers were locked in the aerobridge for hours after the flight was delayed. Radhika didn't specify the city or the airlines.

Sharing some photos and a video of the agitated passengers Radhika wrote, "I had to post this! Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE!"

Radhika added that the airlines informed the fliers that they would be stuck there for at least an hour more despite them already waiting for over two hours.

"Now I'm locked inside. AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm. all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride," she wrote.

The actor further wrote that the airlines staff said the delay was as the crew had to be changed, and the new staff hadn't arrived.

"Apparently their crew hasn't boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they'll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay," she wrote.

Topics:  Radhika Apte 

