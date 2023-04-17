'There Was No Equal Pay': Radhika Apte On Facing Sexism in the Film Industry
Radhika Apte also opened up about the changing times in the film industry, in a recent interview.
Radhika Apte, who was recently seen in Mrs Undercover, recalled facing sexism in the film industry "quite a few times", in a recent interview. The actor also opened up about how the time has changed and people are raising their voices against inequality.
In her conversation with News18, Radhika shared, "We have all been at the receiving end of sexism. It’s rare for a woman not to have faced it. I’ve faced it on a film set in the past quite a few times. There was no equal pay; the treatment of a man and a woman was different, and things would revolve around the male actor."
"Things are changing for sure. We’ve seen people fight for equality, and it’s inspiring. The best we can do is fight for our own rights, recognise our rights and disparities, and spread awareness," she further told News18.
The Andhadhun actor further pointed out that, contrary to popular opinion, women can also be misogynistic when they try to pull other women down. She further told News18, "Misogyny isn’t just a man’s thing. Women can also be misogynistic. We’re all brought up a certain way. There’s a lot of conditioning with regards to the way we’re brought up and how women treat themselves and other women is also a part of that."
"A lot of women don’t give themselves the right and the freedom to do certain things because of their own conditioning. It’s about awareness and not pointing fingers at a certain gender. The problem is the thought. In the film, too, we say that this thought has to change," Radhika further told the publication.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika was last seen in Monica, O My Darling, Vikram Vedha, and Forensic.
