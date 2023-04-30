Radhika Apte Shares Hilarious Anecdotes From Her Films' Sets

Actor Radhika Apte stars as the lead in the new comedy-thriller Mrs Undercover, directed by debutant Anushree Mehta, the film is available to watch on ZEE5. The actor-director duo caught up with The Quint about their journey towards making the film, the difficulties of navigating the comedy genre and more.
Radhika Apte got candid about marrying the disparate genres of action and comedy, she said:
I love comedy. I love watching comedy. I have had very few opportunities to perform that and actually, I would love to do more of it. I also find it scary. But in a good way because comedy either makes people laugh or it falls flat. But I like the challenge. And I haven’t been really equipped for action, I am not really trained for it. But I would like to be trained for it.Radhika Apte, Actor
Anushree also went on to talk about the action sequences, stating:
The action was coming out of very deep-seated emotions each time. And it was important for me that the action is designed in a way that justifies that emotion and the audience also is able to identify with that emotion with which each punch is landing.Anushree Mehta, Director
They also went on to speak about how long it took for them to shoot the film, the role antagonists play in films, and gender bias in and outside the film industry.
Watch the video for more.
