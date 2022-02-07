RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Here Are Some of the Queen of Melody’s Rare Songs
Lata Mangeshkar's career in the Hindi film industry spans seven decades.
Lata Mangeshkar’s name has been etched in history not just for her contribution to the Indian music industry but also as a Guinness record holder. The Guinness Book listed Lata Mangeshkar as an artist with the ‘Most Recordings’ stating that she had lent her voice to about 25,000 songs by 1974.
Of this large repertoire, here are some rare songs and videos of the 'voice of the nation'. Salil Chowdhury’s daughter Antara had told PTI that her father believed goddess Saraswati ‘lived through the voice of Lata ji’.
Lata Mangeshkar used to take lessons in Hindustani classical music from Ustad Aman Ali Khan of the Bhindibazaar Gharana.
Lata Mangeshkar sang this track titled 'Sun Le Meri Fariyad' for the film Annadata. The music was by Mohammed Shafi accompanied by lyrics by Anjum Jaipuri.
Lata Mangeshkar and Yesudas, two legends of Indian cinema, came together to sing a song 'Yeh Haseen Raat' for Kamal Amrohi's film Majnoon. The film was shelved and with it, went the song.
Mangeshkar’s voice stood the test of time, and she sang songs across generations with the same melodious feel. This song ‘Aeri Main To Prem Diwani’ from the 1952 release Nau Bahar starring Ashok Kumar and Nalini Jaywant is proof.
The 'Queen of Melody' worked with several artistes in her career including Madan Mohan, Uttam Singh, SD Burman, and RD Burman. Here is a rare song with RD Burman, 'Mohabbat Ke Isharon Mein'.
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February due to multiple organ failure, her doctor informed. She had been hospitalised for COVID complications.
