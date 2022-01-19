ADVERTISEMENT

'Lata Mangeshkar is Stable': Spokesperson Gives Update on Singer's Health

Lata Mangeshkar is being treated for COVID pneumonia at a hospital in Mumbai.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lata Mangeshkar is currently being treated at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.</p></div>
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's spokesperson has said that she is 'stable'. Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after she was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

"Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod," Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar was quoted by PTI as saying.

Earlier this week, some reports had stated that the 92-year-old singer's health is deteriorating. To which her spokesperson had clarified, "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

