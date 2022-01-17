'Minimal Improvement': Doctor Gives Update on Lata Mangeshkar's Health

A week back, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital with COVID pneumonia. She continues to be in the ICU. Now, Dr Pratit Samdani told ETimes, "Mangeshkar remains in the ICU under observation. There is a minimal improvement from the worst.”

On Sunday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters, "Lata Mangeshkar's condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer's condition as people are eager to know about her health".