Asha Bhosle Gives an Update on Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Health

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital with COVID pneumonia. Now, speaking to ETimes, Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle has said that she mainly relies on news bulletins for health updates since visiting the hospital is a problem owing to strict COVID protocols.

"Hospitals are not allowing families of patients to visit them. I had gone once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, severe restrictions are being followed", Bhosle told the publication.