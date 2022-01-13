ADVERTISEMENT

Asha Bhosle Gives an Update on Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Health

Lata Mangeshkar's doctor has said that her health has slightly improved.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar.</p></div>
i

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital with COVID pneumonia. Now, speaking to ETimes, Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle has said that she mainly relies on news bulletins for health updates since visiting the hospital is a problem owing to strict COVID protocols.

"Hospitals are not allowing families of patients to visit them. I had gone once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, severe restrictions are being followed", Bhosle told the publication.

Also Read

Lata Mangeshkar Still in ICU, Health Has Slightly Improved: Doctor

Lata Mangeshkar Still in ICU, Health Has Slightly Improved: Doctor
ADVERTISEMENT

She added, "I also am down with cough and cold. I haven't contracted COVID, just a bit unwell. However, Didi is improving. She is much better now".

Earlier, Mangeshkar's doctor Pratit Samdani told ANI that the singer is still in ICU, but there has been a slight improvement in her health.

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT