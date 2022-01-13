Asha Bhosle Gives an Update on Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Health
Lata Mangeshkar's doctor has said that her health has slightly improved.
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital with COVID pneumonia. Now, speaking to ETimes, Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle has said that she mainly relies on news bulletins for health updates since visiting the hospital is a problem owing to strict COVID protocols.
"Hospitals are not allowing families of patients to visit them. I had gone once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, severe restrictions are being followed", Bhosle told the publication.
She added, "I also am down with cough and cold. I haven't contracted COVID, just a bit unwell. However, Didi is improving. She is much better now".
Earlier, Mangeshkar's doctor Pratit Samdani told ANI that the singer is still in ICU, but there has been a slight improvement in her health.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.