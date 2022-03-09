Lara Dutta Recalls Turning Down 'The Matrix' to Take Care of Her Mother

Actor Lara Dutta has recalled the time when she was offered a role in The Matrix franchise in 2001, but had to turn it down because she had to take care of her ailing mother.

In an interview with Hindustan Times Lara said, "It was a tough time. I hadn't even started out in Bollywood. But I was very clear what I wanted in life. Everything else came second, I just had to be with my mother at that time. I did not even think twice and came back to India. And, it wasn’t like I came here thinking we have Bollywood (as a backup, since I gave up on a huge Hollywood opportunity). I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was extremely unwell".