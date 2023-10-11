ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Karisma, Kalki & Saba Make Stunning Appearances

Karisma Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Saba Azad walked the ramp for the label Raw Mango.

Lakme Fashion Week has started, and top designers from across the country are showcasing their new collections. The opening night of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2023 featured a show from the clothing label Raw Mango. What set the show apart was that it had no showstoppers. Celebrities Kalki Koechlin, Karisma Kapoor and Saba Azad walked the ramp with other models. Raw Mango's founder, designer Sanjay Garg said that all three were very "supportive" of his vision. Sanjay also spoke about how he believes the future of Indian couture lies in exploring beyond pattern-making and incorporating artisans from non-fashion traditions such as furniture and jewellery makers.

Karisma wore a full-sleeve kaftan jacket, with a metallic jumpsuit underneath. Her makeup included winged eyeliner, shimmery eyelids and metallic lip colour. Kalki's ethnic look included a one-shoulder pre-draped saree with a grey-toned top and a dark pleated bottom. Saba wore a metallic co-ord set.

