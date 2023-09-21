ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Kareena Kapoor's Late Night B'day Celebration With Sister Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share a bunch of pictures with Kareena Kapoor.

Actor Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 43rd birthday on Thursday, 21 September. To mark the occasion, the Jaane Jaan actor's sister, Karisma Kapoor, joined her for a late-night birthday celebration on Wednesday.

Karisma took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the night. Sharing a picture of her sister with the cake, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my lifeline".

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor   Karisma Kapoor 

