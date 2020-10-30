Don't Understand How Jaan Could Have Said Such a Thing: Kumar Sanu
Kumar Sanu has apologised for his son Jaan's remark on the Marathi language.
Popular playback singer Kumar Sanu has apologised for his son Jaan's recent remark in relation to the Marathi language. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan had reportedly asked his fellow housemate Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it 'irked him'. This created a huge stir on and off social media, with Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena demanding apologies from Colors and Jaan Kumar Sanu.
Now, in a video posted online, Kumar Sanu said he could never dream of belittling the Marathi language.
"I heard that my son Jaan said something very wrong recently that would have never crossed my mind in these 41 years. Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba devi have blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything I could ask for. I can never ever think of such things about Mumba devi and Maharashtra. I have sung songs in different languages and I hold every language of India in high regard".Kumar Sanu, Singer
Kumar Sanu added that he is not that involved in his son's life because they have been living apart for 27 years. "Jaan and I have been staying separately for 27 years. I don't know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I fail to understand how Jaan could have said such a thing. As a father I can only apologise".
On Wednesday, Jaan issued an apology on the show and said it was never his intention to hurt the sentiments of Marathi people. He added that he would never repeat the mistake.
