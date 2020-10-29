'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Jaan Apologises For 'Marathi' Remark
Jaan said it was never his intention to hurt the sentiments of people.
Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has apologised for his remark regarding the Marathi language. A video of his apology has been shared by Colors.
The clip begins with Bigg Boss expressing his disappointment in Jaan. He also sternly reminds Jaan that any kind of discrimination is not tolerated in the show.
To which Jaan assures Bigg Boss that such an incident will not happen in future. "My name is Jaan Kumar Sanu. A few days ago, I unknowingly made a remark that has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people. I sincerely apologise for this. It was never my intention to offend the Marathi people. If my comments have been perceived as not right, I am sorry for them. I would also like to apologise to Bigg Boss for causing harm to the show’s reputation, and I assure that such incident will not happen in future", Jaan said in Hindi.
Earlier, Colors had also issued an apology for the remark that created a huge controversy. In one of the Bigg Boss 14 episodes, Jaan had reportedly asked his fellow contestant to not speak in Marathi. Following this, the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) raised objections and even threatened to stop filming of the reality show, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The Shiv Sena had also demanded that Bigg Boss' shooting permit be cancelled.
