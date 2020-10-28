Colors Apologises for Jaan's 'Marathi' Remark in Bigg Boss Episode
Jaan Kumar Sanu had reportedly asked a Bigg Boss 14 contestant to not speak in Marathi.
Colors TV has issued an apology for a remark made by Jaan Kumar Sanu regarding the Marathi language in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14. In a statement the channel said, "We at Colors apologise for the remarks in relation to Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27 October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharashtra".
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said that an inquiry will be conducted in this matter. "No one should raise an objection when it comes to the language a person chooses to communicate in. When a Bigg Boss contestant tried to answer in Marathi, he was stopped. That is wrong and Maharashtra Police will investigate the matter", Deshmukh said.
In the episode, Jaan had reportedly asked his fellow contestant to not speak in Marathi.
Following this, the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) raised objections and even threatened to stop filming of the reality show, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The Shiv Sena had also demanded that Bigg Boss' shooting permit be cancelled.
Shiv Sena secretary and head of the party’s Chitrapat Sena Aadesh Bandekar had tweeted, “Bigg Boss showrunners and the person [Jaan Kumar Sanu] must immediately apologise to Maharashtra and the people of Maharashtra. The person should be immediately evicted [from the show]... Maharashtra government should withdraw shooting permission of those who indulge in defaming the state.”
MNS film workers’ union chief Ameya Khopkar had also warned shooting of Bigg Boss 14 will be halted if Jaan and Colors didn't apologise within 24 hours.
Some Twitter users also expressed their disappointment at Jaan's alleged comment.
