Kriti Sanon & Tabu Miss Kareena Kapoor As They Fly to Goa For 'The Crew' Shoot

Tabu and Kriti Sanon flew to Goa to shoot their new film, The Crew, on 21 May. The duo took to Instagram to share how they miss their third co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The back and forth between the cast of the film on Instagram went on after Kareena responded to the story as well.
Kriti and Tabu wrote, "Missing you @kareenakapoorkhan #TheCrew. #rheakapoor The Crew has boarded." Kareena re-shared this story and wrote, "Where are the biscuits ladies? See you tomorrow" with a heart and celebration emoji.
The duo responded once again to Kareena, stating, "Umm.. we will have to manage with Goa ke biscuits! @tabutiful finished the Dilli wala box. #CrewKiChai."
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon will co-star in the Hindi film The Crew. Diljit Dosanjh also appears in the comedy film. Rajesh Krishnan directs the film, which is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)