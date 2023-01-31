ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh Joins Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew

'The Crew' will mark the first on-screen collaboration of Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has joined Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in their upcoming film, The Crew. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the comedy-drama will mark the first on-screen collaboration of Kareena KapoorKriti Sanon, and Tabu.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the news surfaced on the internet, Kareena took to social media to show her excitement over the Jogi actor's addition to the project. Sharing the news on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Uffff Best news."

Here, take a look:

The upcoming film's co-producer, Rhea, spoke about Diljit's addition to the film in a statement. She shared, "We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crew is all set to go on floors from the end of March 2023.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Tabu to Star in Rhea & Ekta Kapoor's 'The Crew'

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Tabu to Star in Rhea & Ekta Kapoor's 'The Crew'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor    Diljit Dosanjh   Tabu 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×