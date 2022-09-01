'Koffee With Karan' Recap: Tiger Shroff's Wild Guesses to KJo's Questions & More
Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon's talking about Student of the Year and Lust Stories were intresting to say the least.
The ‘original Heropanti couple’, as Karan Johar calls them, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon returned to the Koffee With Karan couch giving us several hilarious and adorable moments.
1. When Karan Johar’s Priceless Expression Said It All
The ‘quiz’ segment in Koffee With Karan has given us enough hilarious moments but when Tiger Shroff guessed Rekha’s name for a question, KJo was shocked, to say the least; and it’s easily one of my favourite moments. That wasn't all: Tiger continued to shock Johar with his answers later.
2. KJo Walked Right Into That Awkward Situation
I know it’s an ‘ask-all-tell-all’ show but maybe KJo didn’t think the question about Kriti Sanon’s early auditions through. Lucky for our host, Kriti admitted that she didn’t give the best audition but like Johar, I half wish we could see that audition.
3. When It Was Clear That the ‘Heropanti’ Duo Share a Heartwarming Bond
Hearing Tiger and Kriti talk about their memories on the sets of their debut film and the sheer adoration the former has for the latter (and vice versa) were some of the best moments of the show.
4. I Can’t Believe that Tiger Shroff is an Astrology Boy
The moment where both Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon had no idea what Tiger Shroff was talking about but ‘astrology folks' across the world were nodding their heads in understanding. C’mon Karan, Venus is the planet of love.
5. Karan Johar Bust Out His Inner Sima Taparia but Alas
Indian Matchmaking season 2 ka hangover abhi gaya nahi hai. Karan Johar recalled how he tried to set up Tiger Shroff and Shanaya Kapoor and it was an epic fail. Not only that, Tiger didn’t even stay at the party long enough for KJo to work his magic. At least Kriti stayed till dawn.
6. The ‘Lust Stories’ Bit…Enough Said
Kriti Sanon was Johar’s choice for an episode in Lust Stories (if you can’t recall, it was for the character Megha played by Kiara Advani). While KJo had brought up the matter in the episode with Kiara and Shahid Kapoor, we finally got Kriti’s side of things!
The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.