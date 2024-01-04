Boney Kapoor Was 'Upset' For Not Being Included In 'Tu Jhoothi' Trailer: Janhvi

With Khushi Kapoor making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, almost all immediate members of Boney Kapoor's family have chosen acting as their profession. Boney himself has starred in AK Vs AK and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Now, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi Kapoor said that Boney was quite upset at not being included in the Tu Jhoothi... trailer.
Janhvi came along with her sister Khushi and they discussed their dad's ambitions. “Can we take a moment to talk about his acting debut? Apparently, he was very sad when he wasn't in the trailer,” asked Karan. Janhvi said, “Yeah, he said 'wahi toh selling point hai tumhari film ki, mujhe hi nikaal dia (I was the selling point of the movie and they removed me)."
Boney played Ranbir Kapoor's father in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.
During the conversation, Karan also asked the girls if they were proud of their dad's acting debut. Khushi said she had gone to visit him on AK Vs AK sets. She recalled seeing 13 suitcases full of items from his wardrobe. With his posh tracksuits, Khushi felt like he was comfortable playing himself.
