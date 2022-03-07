Kerala Filmmaker Liju Krishna Accused of Rape, Arrested

Liju Krishna, director of the upcoming Malayalam film Padavettu, was arrested from Kerala's Kannur on Sunday, 6 March, after being accused of rape.

A police officer told NDTV, "Liju Krishna has been arrested under section 376 of the IPC. We cannot give out more information about the case, but the complainant is not from the film industry. However, she is someone well-known to him". The police added that the debutant filmmaker will be produced before the magistrate in Kochi on Monday.