ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Filmmaker Liju Krishna Accused of Rape, Arrested

Liju Krishna will be produced before the magistrate in Kochi on Monday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Filmmaker Liju Krishna has been accused of rape.</p></div>
i

Liju Krishna, director of the upcoming Malayalam film Padavettu, was arrested from Kerala's Kannur on Sunday, 6 March, after being accused of rape.

A police officer told NDTV, "Liju Krishna has been arrested under section 376 of the IPC. We cannot give out more information about the case, but the complainant is not from the film industry. However, she is someone well-known to him". The police added that the debutant filmmaker will be produced before the magistrate in Kochi on Monday.

Also Read

Kerala Tattoo Artist Arrested After Several Women Allege Sexual Harassment, Rape

Kerala Tattoo Artist Arrested After Several Women Allege Sexual Harassment, Rape
ADVERTISEMENT

Padavettu, starring Manju Warrier and Nivin Pauly among others, is expected to release later this year.

The arrest comes after a well-known tattoo artist, Sujeesh PS, was also arrested by the Kerala Police on Sunday over allegations of rape, sexual assault, and molestation.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×