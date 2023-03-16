ADVERTISEMENT

'Keep Ma in Your Prayers': Shilpa Shetty's Mother Sunanda Undergoes Surgery

Taking to social media, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of her mother from the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty's mother and film producer, Sunanda Shetty, recently underwent a surgery. The Luck By Chance actor took to social media on 16 March and shared the news. Sunanda was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and is currently recovering after her surgery.

Shilpa shared a picture of her mother from the hospital and expressed her feelings on seeing her undergo surgery in a long caption.

She wrote, "Seeing a parent undergo a surgery is never easy for any child. But, if there’s anything I want to emulate from my mom it’s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But, my hero and my hero’s hero saved the day!

"Thankyou so much, Dr Rajeev Bhagwat for taking such good care of Ma before, during, and after her surgery. A HUGE thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support & care. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam Prayers work miracles #grateful #blessed #positivity," Shilpa added.

Take a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently shooting for her upcoming show, Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The cop-drama series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

