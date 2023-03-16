'Keep Ma in Your Prayers': Shilpa Shetty's Mother Sunanda Undergoes Surgery

She wrote, "Seeing a parent undergo a surgery is never easy for any child. But, if there’s anything I want to emulate from my mom it’s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But, my hero and my hero’s hero saved the day!

"Thankyou so much, Dr Rajeev Bhagwat for taking such good care of Ma before, during, and after her surgery. A HUGE thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support & care. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam Prayers work miracles #grateful #blessed #positivity," Shilpa added.

Take a look at her post here: