'Keep Ma in Your Prayers': Shilpa Shetty's Mother Sunanda Undergoes Surgery
Taking to social media, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of her mother from the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Shilpa Shetty's mother and film producer, Sunanda Shetty, recently underwent a surgery. The Luck By Chance actor took to social media on 16 March and shared the news. Sunanda was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and is currently recovering after her surgery.
Shilpa shared a picture of her mother from the hospital and expressed her feelings on seeing her undergo surgery in a long caption.
She wrote, "Seeing a parent undergo a surgery is never easy for any child. But, if there’s anything I want to emulate from my mom it’s her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But, my hero and my hero’s hero saved the day!
"Thankyou so much, Dr Rajeev Bhagwat for taking such good care of Ma before, during, and after her surgery. A HUGE thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support & care. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam Prayers work miracles #grateful #blessed #positivity," Shilpa added.
Take a look at her post here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently shooting for her upcoming show, Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The cop-drama series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Shilpa Shetty Sunanda Shetty
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.