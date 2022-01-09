Katrina Kaif Wishes Vicky Kaushal on Their One Month Wedding Anniversary

"Happppyyyyy one month my love", Katrina wrote in the caption.

Some time back, Katrina shared glimpses of her new house on social media. Katrina and Vicky moved into a sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, after their wedding. The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara near Ranthambore in Jaipur.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter lined up. She also stars in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal is shooting for his film Luka Chuppi 2. He will also be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera, scheduled to release on 10 June.