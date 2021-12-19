ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Try to Look for Vicky Kaushal’s Name in Katrina Kaif’s Latest Mehendi Pics

If you tried to look for Vicky's name too, you're not alone.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Katrina Kaif's mehendi.</p></div>
Katrina Kaif is surprising the internet every few days with pictures from her much-talked-about wedding with Vicky Kaushal. After sharing pictures of a sweet dish she made by herself, she has now uploaded a picture of her mehendi.

In this close-up shot of her hands, her mehendi is very clearly visible, so fans tried to do the best they could to look for Vicky's name on it. Check out the picture here:

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9 December in Rajasthan. According to reports, they will host a reception for their industry friends on 20 December in Mumbai.

