Fans Try to Look for Vicky Kaushal’s Name in Katrina Kaif’s Latest Mehendi Pics
If you tried to look for Vicky's name too, you're not alone.
Katrina Kaif is surprising the internet every few days with pictures from her much-talked-about wedding with Vicky Kaushal. After sharing pictures of a sweet dish she made by herself, she has now uploaded a picture of her mehendi.
In this close-up shot of her hands, her mehendi is very clearly visible, so fans tried to do the best they could to look for Vicky's name on it. Check out the picture here:
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9 December in Rajasthan. According to reports, they will host a reception for their industry friends on 20 December in Mumbai.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.