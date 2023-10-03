ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Merry Christmas: Release Date of Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Preponed

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' was earlier slated for a 15 December release.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's highly anticipated film of the year, Merry Christmas, has been preponed. The film was earlier slated for a 15 December release.

However, the makers have decided to release the film a week sooner, on 8 December. As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Yodha will also hit the big screens on the same day.

Merry Christmas is helmed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier directed films like Andhadhun and Badlapur. The film has been shot in two different languages, Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors. It also marks Katrin and Vijay's first Tamil outing.

While the Hindi version of the film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in key roles, the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are also expected to have cameo appearances in the film.

Merry Christmas is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

