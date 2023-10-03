Merry Christmas: Release Date of Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Preponed

Merry Christmas is helmed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier directed films like Andhadhun and Badlapur. The film has been shot in two different languages, Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors. It also marks Katrin and Vijay's first Tamil outing.

While the Hindi version of the film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in key roles, the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are also expected to have cameo appearances in the film.