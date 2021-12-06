Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: 7 White Horses For Groom's Entry?
Several dharamshalas have also been reportedly booked for the staff.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big, fat wedding is around the corner. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 9 December at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. As per reports, Vicky is all set to make his entry on seven white horses.
ANI also reported that several dharamshalas near the venue have been booked for security personnel. The ceremonies will reportedly take place from December 7-10. Bouncers and other security staff will stay in dharamshalas in Chauth Ka Barwada in the Sawai Madhopur district, the ANI report added.
A Mumbai-based event management company has reportedly booked 27 rooms and 5 halls for about 150 people from December 4-10 at the Mata Trust Dharamshala. 30 rooms, five halls as well as the kitchen have also been reportedly reserved at the Meena Dharamshala in the Chauth Mata complex from December 5-10.
Some reports also suggest that the Taj and other properties in Ranthambore have been booked for the guests.
Vicky and Katrina haven't said anything about their relationship yet.
