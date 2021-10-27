Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to Tie the Knot by December?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven't spoken about this yet.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married by December, as per a report by ETimes. A source told the publication that the couple is already preparing for the big day. "The wedding will take place in either November or December. Katrina and Vicky's wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently choosing fabrics. Katrina has opted for a raw silk fabric for her lehenga", the source added.
Katrina and Vicky haven't spoken about this yet.
In August, Katrina's team had rubbished rumours about her and Vicky's engagement. Earlier, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had confirmed that both the actors were dating. In an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Harsh Varrdhan was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.
"Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it", the Ray actor had said.
