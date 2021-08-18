Katrina Kaif's Team Reacts to Rumours of Her & Vicky Kaushal's Engagement

Recently, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had confirmed that both the actors were dating. In an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Harsh Varrdhan was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.

"Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it", the Ray actor had said.

Vicky and Katrina were spotted some time back attending a screening of Shershaah. On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. He is also working on Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Mr Lele. Katrina is shooting for Tiger 3 and she will also be seen opposite Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa.