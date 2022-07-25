Katrina Kaif Shares Pics From 'Merry Christmas' Rehearsals With Vijay Sethupathi

Besides, Katrina was recently spotted in the Maldives, celebrating her beachside birthday bash with their family and friends. Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, and actors Ileana D'Cruz and Sharvari Wagh were also a part of the celebration.

On the other end, the highly anticipated upcoming film, Phone Bhoot which stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi is also slated to release on 7 Oct 2022.

Her other work includes Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Je Lee Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.