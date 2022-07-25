ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Kaif Shares Pics From 'Merry Christmas' Rehearsals With Vijay Sethupathi

The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Katrina Kaif shared pictures with her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan from the rehearsals. In the photos, the actor and the makers seem to be hard at work. The actor was seen wearing casual outfits for the photos.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan". The actor has been shooting for the film for some time now.

Besides, Katrina was recently spotted in the Maldives, celebrating her beachside birthday bash with their family and friends. Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, and actors Ileana D'Cruz and Sharvari Wagh were also a part of the celebration.

On the other end, the highly anticipated upcoming film, Phone Bhoot which stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi is also slated to release on 7 Oct 2022.

Her other work includes Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Je Lee Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

