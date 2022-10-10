'Phone Bhoot' Trailer: Katrina, Ishaan & Siddhant Take Us On A Ghostly Ride
The film is slated to hit the theatres on 4 November 2022.
The trailer of Phone Booth, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi has dropped. The film seems to be a horror-comedy that will leave cinema-goers guessing as to what will happen next.
The trailer takes us on a ghostly ride where we discover that Katrina's character is a ghost. However, the interesting bit about the trailer is that the trio attempt to hunt down ghosts and help them achieve Moksha. It remains to be seen if they will be successful in their venture or not. But one thing is for certain all three characters will ensure we have a gala time. The film also seems to be influenced by a popular Hollywood franchise.
The film is set to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 4 November 2022.
