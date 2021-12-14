Katrina Kaif Pays Tribute to Her Mom in New Pics From Her & Vicky's Wedding
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared some photos from the pre-wedding festivities.
On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a bunch of new photos from their wedding. Katrina can be seen wearing a pink floral saree with a veil and carrying a bouquet. Vicky sports a pink sherwani.
They both captioned the photos as, "To love, honour and cherish".
Speaking about Katrina's outfit designer Sabyasachi Mukerji wrote on Instagram, "Katrina Kaif pays tribute to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals. The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft".
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on 9 December at a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
