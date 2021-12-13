Katrina Kaif Shares Pics From Her Wedding; Pens a Note For Her Sisters

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on 9 December. On Monday, Katrina took to Instagram to share some photos from her wedding day. The actor also penned a heartfelt note for her sisters.

"Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way", Katrina wrote.