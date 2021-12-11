ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Pre-Wedding Haldi Ceremony Pics Are Here

Photos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's haldi ceremony in Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on 9 December.
Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in Rajasthan on 9 December. The couple shared photographs of their haldi ceremony on Instagram on Saturday morning with the message "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi." which translates to 'Gratitude. Patience. Happiness.'

The big Bollywood wedding was a three day affair over 7,8 and 9 December. The couple tied the knot at Hotel Six Senses, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Thursday. Over 120 guests including family, close friends and well wishers from the entertainment industry were at the venue to celebrate the couple's big day.

Check out the photos from Katrina and Vicky's haldi ceremony below:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on 9 December.

Katrina Kaif during the haldi ceremony.

Katrina's sister Isabelle with Vicky Kaushal.

Haldi being applied on Katrina Kaif during the ceremony.

Katrina Kaif's family flew down from UK for the wedding.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pose for photos during the haldi ceremony.

Vicky Kaushal with father Sham Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal gets an impromptu bath.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal during the haldi ceremony.

