'Most Challenging': Kartik Aaryan On Filming for Kabir Khan’s 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to write, "And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins."

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram recently to announce that he has started shooting for his upcoming movie with filmmaker Kabir Khan titled Chandu Champion. The film is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).

Kartik took to Instagram to write about the shoot: “Shubhaarambh. And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins… with the captain @kabirkhankk #ChanduChampion."

The film is all set to be based on a real-life story. The plot, as per reports, is about a sportsperson.

Kartik has created wonders with his latest theatrical release Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film, which was released last month, has minted over Rs 100 crore at the global box office.

Topics:  Kartik Aaryan 

