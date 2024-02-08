Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Wants Kareena Kapoor to 'Like' All of His Films

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who have celebrated 11 years of marriage, may reunite on the silver screen. Despite having collaborated in films such as Tashan, Agent Vinod, and Kurbaan, as well as appearing in various advertisements, the couple has not shared the screen since 2012. They disclosed that they might work on a project together soon. The couple also added, during the interview that Kareena watches all of Saif's film but he largely gives her films a miss for various reasons.
Kareena Kapoor during her interview with Film Companion spoke about their future work projects, "Earlier he would be like ‘no, no, it’s not good to work… it’s not interesting and we shouldn’t work together’. Maybe because Tashan or Agent Vinod didn’t do well. Now we have liked something together so let’s hope things work out."
Saif also went on to add, “takes into account that we are married” and shared, “We are actually working on something and trying to come up with a… something that takes into account that we are married, so play against that a little bit. It is a work in progress.”
They also spoke about how they navigate being a part of each other career progression. Saif emphasized that he needs active validation from Kareena while she does not feel the same way. Saif said: “For me and my film, it’s very important that she sees it, and she likes it and thinks I am a fab actor and that I’ve done well, and it puts a kind of strut in my walk and I feel okay I am cool because it’s very important to me,”
On the other hand, the Jaane Jaan actor stated that she is okay with her husband not watching her films and doing whatever he wants to, “That’s when I just don’t want to go to that premiere alone, and I am like, just come please, but after a long time, I told you that I really want you to see Buckingham Murders, obviously because I am producing it, and he went to the Emmy Film Festival and whatever, so he does his bit when he has to."
