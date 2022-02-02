Kareena Kapoor Recalls Her Father Meeting Her Vegetarian Boyfriend
Kareena spoke about the incident on Twinkle Khanna's podcast for Tweak India, The Icons.
Kareena Kapoor has often spoken about her love for food. "It's a family thing", she told host Twinkle Khanna at Tweak India's The Icons podcast. During the conversation, Twinkle asked Kareena about the time she introduced her vegetarian boyfriend to Randhir Kapoor.
Recalling the incident Twinkle said, "There's this apocryphal tale where you wanted to introduce a boyfriend to your dad. And you said, Daddy, this is my new boyfriend, let's go for dinner and he said, Beta, Dum Pukht chalte hai. And then you said, 'Daddy, he's vegetarian.' And he said, 'Koi baat nahi beta wo driver ke saath khana khayega' (He can eat with the driver)."
Dum Pukht is a restaurant in Mumbai known for its non-vegetarian delicacies.
Without revealing the identity of her ex-boyfriend Kareena replied, "What do I say, you know how they are what do I say? You know how they are, about their food, about their paya."
Kareena also spoke about Saif Ali Khan's love for food. She told Twinkle that the actor loves to make roast chicken and also whips up spaghetti for their son Taimur.
Kareena often gives a peek into how much she enjoys eating on Instagram too.
