‘Shows Men Can Have Long Careers’: Twinkle Khanna on Kareena Working With Akshay
Kareena Kapoor also joked that Akshay Kumar is planning a two-hero film with Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor recalled that she watched Akshay Kumar give his first shot when she was a kid. While talking to Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Kareena revealed that she used to visit the sets of films that starred her sister Karisma Kapoor and she finds it ‘strange’ that she is now ‘romancing all of Lolo’s co-stars’.
Kareena Kapoor said, “It’s so strange. I am romancing all of Lolo's (Karisma) co-stars, it's so weird. (During) Akshay's first shot, I was in my school uniform. It's been such a long time, it just shows how amazing he is rather than me.”
Twinkle disagreed and said, “Maybe not, it also shows that here men can just have these long careers and women…” and Kareena interjected with, “But now we are proving them wrong.” Twinkle agreed, “Yes, you are proving them wrong because you’ve been here for 20 years.”
Twinkle Khanna also recalled working with Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and revealed that they once had to reshoot an entire film with a different script. “I think I did two movies with him which turned out to be three because we reshot one entire movie…It was the whole movie with a new script and we had new names!”
Twinkle recalled, “I remember we were working somewhere and I got very irritated with him, I don’t know why. We were also slightly competitive- this whole intellectual snob thing going on."
"I tried to kick him and I missed and kicked an iron railing. My foot started swelling and he was laughing," she added.
During their chat, Twinkle commented, “No no, yours (career) is not going to end. You’re going to be 75 and still giving your shot and taking light…on your face,” and Kareena added, “If I’m 75, I know one thing, I’ll be working with Akshay Kumar for sure…I’m telling you he’s already planning some two-hero film with Taimur.”
Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have worked together on several films including Good Newwz in 2019. Akshay has also worked with Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor. Their first film was the 1992 release Deedar and they went on to work together in films like Suhaag and Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya.
At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay had also talked about Kareena visiting the sets of his film as a kid. He had said, “When I was working with Karisma Kapoor back in the day, Kareena was so young that I would lift her up and play with her. And today she is my heroine.”
