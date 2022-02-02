‘Shows Men Can Have Long Careers’: Twinkle Khanna on Kareena Working With Akshay

Twinkle disagreed and said, “Maybe not, it also shows that here men can just have these long careers and women…” and Kareena interjected with, “But now we are proving them wrong.” Twinkle agreed, “Yes, you are proving them wrong because you’ve been here for 20 years.”

Twinkle Khanna also recalled working with Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and revealed that they once had to reshoot an entire film with a different script. “I think I did two movies with him which turned out to be three because we reshot one entire movie…It was the whole movie with a new script and we had new names!”

Twinkle recalled, “I remember we were working somewhere and I got very irritated with him, I don’t know why. We were also slightly competitive- this whole intellectual snob thing going on."