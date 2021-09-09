Nobody Wants to Talk About Mood Swings: Kareena on Busting Pregnancy Myths

Kareena also told the publication that after giving birth to Taimur (which was an emergency caesarean), she stood undressed and alone in front of a mirror. "I was scared, chubby, puffy and tired. I saw the baby bulge, the dark circles, the dressing bandage of my C-incision. I cannot describe how I felt".

Kareena added that most celebrities stay away from the public eye after they conceive, because they are always concerned about their appearances. However, Kareena managed to break the misconception by getting clicked very often when she was pregnant with Taimur.

"Most Bollywood actors, when they get pregnant, don’t leave the house because they are stressed about how they look, that they are no longer this glamorous diva, worried if they put on some weight that people will judge them. There’s still a lot of those taboos. But I wanted to own my body".

Kareena and Saif welcomed their younger son Jeh in February this year.