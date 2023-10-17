ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

‘She’s the Best in This Generation’: Kareena Kapoor on Working With Alia Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently featured together in an advertisement for jewellery.

Kareena Kapoor is all praise for her sister-in-law, actor Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about the similarities between her and Alia and how they are manifesting to work together in a film.

Alia and Kareena collaborated on an advertisement recently, which prompted several fans to wish to see them in a film together. The actors last starred together in Udta Punjab; however, they didn't have much screentime together.

Speaking about Alia, Kareena told Mid-Day in an interview, "I think that she (Alia) is truly gifted. As a child, I never met her. I didn’t know her as much. But of course, now she is a relative and in the family. I think now I myself am a huge admirer of the choices because that is what makes an actor."

"I know that she (Alia) adores me, and it’s a very mutual thing because I truly think that she is the best in this generation. We met recently and said that we should definitely do something together. Let’s see how that energy kind of bounces off. I know because our picture went viral and everyone started messaging Karan Johar. He said, ‘Why is everyone messaging me?’ So I told him that the onus is on him," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in Jigra.

