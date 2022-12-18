Kareena Kapoor Praises 'The White Lotus Season 2'; Urges Zoya Akhtar To Remake
'The White Lotus' is streaming on Hotstar and stars Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, Sydney Sweeney and Aubrey Plaza.
HBO's hit series, The White Lotus is raking in views and appreciation from all over the world. A biting satire on elitism and the class conflict, its second season is currently garnering a lot of popularity.
And guess what? Bollywood superstar, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also unable to get over the latest season! Joining the White Lotus fandom, the actor took to social media to not only shower the show with praises but also hint at a potential Indian remake of the comedy-drama.
Taking to Instagram Story, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, "White Lotus Season 2 – One word – Genius.” She then went on to tag filmmaker, Zoya Akhtar - further adding, “We can do this too… Zoya Akhtar @zoieakhtar Are you listening?”
In no time, the Gully Boy director responded with equal enthusiasm, "Can’t wait @kareenakapoorkhan. I hear you loud and clear."
Only time can tell whether this is just casual banter or hints at an actual project in-the-making, but seeing a show like The White Lotus being remade to fit into the socio-political and cultural contexts of the Indian society would surely be intriguing - especially if it's a Zoya Akhtar directorial!
