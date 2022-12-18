Kareena Kapoor Praises 'The White Lotus Season 2'; Urges Zoya Akhtar To Remake

HBO's hit series, The White Lotus is raking in views and appreciation from all over the world. A biting satire on elitism and the class conflict, its second season is currently garnering a lot of popularity.

And guess what? Bollywood superstar, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also unable to get over the latest season! Joining the White Lotus fandom, the actor took to social media to not only shower the show with praises but also hint at a potential Indian remake of the comedy-drama.