Kareena Kapoor Calls Herself 'A Director’s Actor' In New Post; See Pics

Kareena is shooting for the film in London.

Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of her new film. She took to Instagram to share a pictures from her shoot with Hansal Mehta. The film is yet-to-be titled and is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and will be a crime thriller.

Kareena went on to write, "A director’s actor…always, Easy,sharp, instinctive and cool…been an absolute pleasure…@hansalmehta This one is special guys, Mumbai see you soon…". In the pictures Kareena is seen talking to the director. Both the pictures are in black and white as she smiles on.

Kareena is all set to play the main protagonist in the new Hansal film. She will play the role of a detective in the film. However, not much is known about the film other than her job. Although, their is much anticipation about the gritty thriller.

