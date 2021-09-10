Unfathomable: Kareena Kapoor on Her Kids Taimur & Jeh Being Trolled
Kareena Kapoor condemns the trolling Taimur and Jeh were subjected to over their names.
Kareena Kapoor has condemned the trolling that she and her family had to go through over the names of their kids. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were subjected to nasty trolling after they named their children Taimur and Jehangir.
Speaking to The Guardian Kareena said,
"Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls".
Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan had also defended the couple's decision saying, "When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life... only she and the father…are allowed to decide... who how and what the child will grow as...And the name. No one...no one else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say on anything!".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.