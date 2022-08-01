Karan Johar Wraps Shooting for ‘Rocky Aur Rani’, Alia Joins the Party Virtually
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is slated for its release on 10 February 2023.
Filmmaker Karan Johar finally wrapped the shooting for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Monday, 1 August. Taking to social media, Johar shared a small clip from the wrap-up party with his fans.
In the video, Alia joins the celebration virtually, via video call. Other celebs including Dharmendra, Ranveer and Shabana Azmi were also present at the party.
Sharing the video, Johar penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram. It read, "It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic!"
He concluded the note by saying, "Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani coming soon in cinemas in 2023."
In the clip from the wrap-up party, Ranveer revealed that he always wanted to work in a Dharma movie. The actor added, "Little did I know, my first Dharma film would be directed by the man, the boss himself!"
Sharing the same, the Simmba actor wrote on his social media, "Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. It's a talkie wrap on #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go!"
Alia also reposted the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "The time ever with the ebst crew ever."
Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated for its theatrical release on February 2023. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.
