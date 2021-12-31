ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar Urges Delhi Government to Allow Cinema Halls to Operate

Amidst the rise in Omicron cases in the state, the Delhi govt has issued a 'yellow alert'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar requests Delhi govt to allow cinema halls to function.</p></div>
i

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar urged the Delhi government to allow cinema halls to operate following the latter's decision to declare a 'yellow alert' in the state amidst the rise in Omicron cases. Under the alert, schools , colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain shut.

Karan tweeted, "We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe".

Also Read

Multiplex Operators Urge Delhi Govt to Reconsider Latest COVID Curbs for Cinemas

Multiplex Operators Urge Delhi Govt to Reconsider Latest COVID Curbs for Cinemas
ADVERTISEMENT

After Delhi government's announcement, the release date of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey was pushed from 31 December.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT