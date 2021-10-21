'The Film is a Piece of My Heart': Karan Johar Says 'Takht' Hasn't Been Shelved

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has clarified that his 'passion project' Takht hasn't been shelved. He also explained why the project was delayed. Karan had announced Takht in August 2019, and in February 2020 had said that the film would go on floors in March. However, things got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some reports suggested it had been shelved.

In an interview to Film Companion Karan said, "No, I am going to make that movie right after Rocky Aur Rani. I can't let that get away. That film is a piece of my heart. It’s got two-and-a-half years of my prep work on it. I still remember we were starting on 24 April, when the pandemic hit us in March. The film was so vast, voluminous and on a large scale, that on a daily basis, it needed a thousand people on set. It was that kind of film.”