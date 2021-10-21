'The Film is a Piece of My Heart': Karan Johar Says 'Takht' Hasn't Been Shelved
Karan Johar says he will start working on Takht after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has clarified that his 'passion project' Takht hasn't been shelved. He also explained why the project was delayed. Karan had announced Takht in August 2019, and in February 2020 had said that the film would go on floors in March. However, things got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some reports suggested it had been shelved.
In an interview to Film Companion Karan said, "No, I am going to make that movie right after Rocky Aur Rani. I can't let that get away. That film is a piece of my heart. It’s got two-and-a-half years of my prep work on it. I still remember we were starting on 24 April, when the pandemic hit us in March. The film was so vast, voluminous and on a large scale, that on a daily basis, it needed a thousand people on set. It was that kind of film.”
Karan added,
"It is a period film based on the Mughal era. It’s based in that era, but it is about the interrelationships of that era, those people and those people that existed in the real world. I will say 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is my excitement project, while 'Takht' is my passion project. You cannot run away from your passion. So right after I’m done with my excitement, I’ll head towards my passion".
Takht follows the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. The film features an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.