KJo on ‘Takht’ & Period Films Being Criticised for Islamophobia
After teasing fans with the ‘Takht prep’ forever, Karan Johar has finally announced that the film will release on 24 December next year. Now, at the press conference for his upcoming production Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, the filmmaker opened up about his sensitivity for religions.
When asked as to how he will strike a balance in Takht at a time when Bollywood period films have been criticised for endorsing Islamophobia, Karan said, “You’re talking to someone who has directed My Name is Khan.”
“My sensitivities to religions across the world have always been on point. That’s something I believe as a human being and as a citizen of this country and of the world.,” Karan said.
Karan Johar took to social media on 1 February to announce the release of Takht. It will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Takht will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
He tweeted, “Presenting #TAKHT Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta Screenplay by Sumit Roy Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021”
He also shared a short teaser. In the video we can see a throne, with a voiceover that says, “Mughal shehzaado ke liye takht ka raasta, apno ke taaboot se ho kar jata tha. Agar yeh raasta mohobbat se ho kar jata, toh shayad hindustan ka etihaas kuch aur hota. (For the Mughal princes the path to the throne is through a coffin. If this path went through love, then maybe India’s history would have been quite different)“
The caption reads, “Principal photography begins in March.”
Takht is set in the Mughal era with Ranveer and Vicky playing emperor Shah Jahan’s dueling sons Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb respectively. Anil Kapoor will be essaying the role of Shah Jahan. Kareena will play the boys’ sister, Jahanara Begum while Alia, Janhvi and Bhumi’s roles are still under wraps. Karan has described the film as an “epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne.”
