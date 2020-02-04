KJo on ‘Takht’ & Period Films Being Criticised for Islamophobia

After teasing fans with the ‘Takht prep’ forever, Karan Johar has finally announced that the film will release on 24 December next year. Now, at the press conference for his upcoming production Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, the filmmaker opened up about his sensitivity for religions.

When asked as to how he will strike a balance in Takht at a time when Bollywood period films have been criticised for endorsing Islamophobia, Karan said, “You’re talking to someone who has directed My Name is Khan.”