Karan Johar Reveals Why Taapsee Pannu Wasn't Invited to Koffee With Karan 7
The episode is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
The last episode of this season's Koffee With Karan brought in a special jury. The jury constituted of Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Niharika NM. The four comedians had a laugh at the expense of Karan but Karan was also not far behind in mocking his jury. To that end, Karan also spoke about why he did not have Taapsee Pannu in the talk show.
Kusha asked, “A lot of actors who've had critical successes over the last two years have not been called on Koffee With Karan yet. One of whom is Taapsee Pannu. Is there some sort of vetting process?”
Karan responded, “It's 12 episodes, you've got to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that when I will request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination. And she declines me, I'll be sad.”
Taapsee had also previously spoken about the same. During an Instagram live with Fever 104, Taapsee had said, "I have a boring life, what will you ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting part of my life is out in open. But that’s not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.