Karan Johar Reveals Why Taapsee Pannu Wasn't Invited to Koffee With Karan 7

Kusha asked, “A lot of actors who've had critical successes over the last two years have not been called on Koffee With Karan yet. One of whom is Taapsee Pannu. Is there some sort of vetting process?”

Karan responded, “It's 12 episodes, you've got to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that when I will request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination. And she declines me, I'll be sad.”