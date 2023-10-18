ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Karan Johar Reveals His Team Wanted Shah Rukh-Kajol's Cameo in 'Rocky Aur Rani'

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and superstar Shah Rukh Khan have worked on several films and projects in the industry over the years. Recently, in an interview, the filmmaker revealed that his entire team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wanted him to approach SRK and Kajol for a cameo in the film.

However, Karan revealed that he was "too embarrassed" to ask SRK for a cameo right after his short appearance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Speaking about the same, Karan told Pinkvilla, "Very. The entire AD team will say that in Tum Kya Mile, they said that the best moment would be if you track away from Alia and Ranveer, and just go to Shah Rukh and Kajol singing the same song. They look at them, and Alia realises that this is pure love, because (Shah Rukh and Kajol) represent love. I said, ‘With what kind of guts do I ask Shah Rukh to not only do a cameo, but to go to Kashmir, and get into hair and costume’.”

“Shah Rukh never says no to me. I have to pick and choose what I ask for. I remember when, as a team, we went to him to ask him to play that massive, impactful cameo in Brahmastra. At the end of the day, he looked at us and said, ‘It’s Karan, I can never say no’. I know that I can’t take that empowered feeling for granted and keep going back," he added.

Karan also revealed that SRK gave nearly 12-14 days to Brahmastra and "didn't charge a penny". "He’s king-hearted as well," the filmmaker added.

