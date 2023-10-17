'A Momentous Day For Us': Karan Johar On Receiving National Award For Shershaan

The 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held on October 17, at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon were announced as winners earlier in August. Among them was also Karan Johar, who accepted the award for the film Shershaah, which won the Special Jury Award.
Talking to his Instagram after the ceremony, Karan wrote, “A momentous day for us all. Firstly, my biggest admiration for @apoorva1972, always the strongest pillar of strength in any situation. Thank you @sidmalhotra, who brought this special story to us at @dharmamovies. And continued to play the role of Captain Vikram Batra like no one could! You are the heart of the film… @kiaraaliaadvani, truly one of the most special artists we have in the industry today…you brought in the pain, the pathos and the pride with Dimple’s character. Vishnu Varadhan, the man who made each frame possible. Your vision is what steered this ship to victory. @isandeepshrivastava, a film is only as great as the script on paper & you gave us nothing less than gold.”
Sidharth Malhotra who was the protagonist of the film also took to Instagram to talk about the win, "Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards for #Shershaah! The award received today is a tribute to hardwork, determination, and patriotism. Its significance will remain etched in my heart forever. Deep gratitude and respect to my entire team, and above all, to you for your constant support."
Shershaah was released in 2021. The film also featured Kiara Advani.
