'Shine on Girl': Karan Johar On Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Project With Mohanlal

Sharing a picture of Shanaya Kapoor and Mohanlal on his profile, Karan wrote, "Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion.

"This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much …#VRUSHABHA is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals … as family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity … thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… we are humbled and grateful to all of you," the filmmaker added.