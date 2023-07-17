'Shine on Girl': Karan Johar On Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Project With Mohanlal

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is all set to make her debut with Mohanlal's upcoming pan-Indian film Vrushabha. To congratulate Shanaya on the "brilliant opportunity", filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to heap words of praise on her in a long note.
Sharing a picture of Shanaya Kapoor and Mohanlal on his profile, Karan wrote, "Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion.
"This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much …#VRUSHABHA is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals … as family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity … thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… we are humbled and grateful to all of you," the filmmaker added.
Sharing his best wishes for Shanaya, he concluded his note by saying, “You go shine on girl… focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you…. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come..Love you …Karan"
Vrushabha is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and also stars Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles. Ektaa Kapoor made an announcement about the film on her social media account earlier this week.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently gearing up for the release of his most-anticipated film of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
The romantic-drama will hit the theatres on 28 July.
