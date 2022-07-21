ADVERTISEMENT

She Has Worked Hard For 7-8 Years For This Day: Sanjay Kapoor on Shanaya’s Debut

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut with 'Bedhadak'

Abira Dhar
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

Sanjay Kapoor, who was recently seen in Gone Game Season 2, spoke to The Quint about his daughter Shanaya, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. The film is produced by Dharma Productions.

Sanjay Kapoor said that he is very excited that Shanaya is doing what she always wanted to do and that there is no pressure at all. "Shanaya has been working on herself for past 7 to 8 years and it's her hard work that has got her a film," he added. He also spoke about the four years when he had decided not to work because he didn't like any roles that he was approached with.

Also Read

‘I Choked up a Bit When Sonam Told Me About Her Pregnancy’: Anil Kapoor

‘I Choked up a Bit When Sonam Told Me About Her Pregnancy’: Anil Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×