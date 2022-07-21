She Has Worked Hard For 7-8 Years For This Day: Sanjay Kapoor on Shanaya’s Debut

Sanjay Kapoor, who was recently seen in Gone Game Season 2, spoke to The Quint about his daughter Shanaya, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. The film is produced by Dharma Productions.

Sanjay Kapoor said that he is very excited that Shanaya is doing what she always wanted to do and that there is no pressure at all. "Shanaya has been working on herself for past 7 to 8 years and it's her hard work that has got her a film," he added. He also spoke about the four years when he had decided not to work because he didn't like any roles that he was approached with.