Kannada Actor Sampath J Ram Found Dead in Bengaluru Home

The post as translated from Kannada reads, as per NDTV, "We do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are yet to be made. There is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Please come back."

In an interview with ETimes, Sampath Jayaram's Agnisakshi co-star Vijay Suriya said, "I did not expect anything like this to happen in his life. He was looking forward to good opportunities as an actor. He wanted to grow heights in his career and was very ambitious."

The actor played roles in TV serials and films such as Agnisakshi and Sri Balaji Photo Studio.

His funeral was conducted yesterday in NR Pura.

(If you have suicidal thoughts, or if you know someone who needs help, please refer to this state-wise list of credible mental health professionals.)