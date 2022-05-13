Kangana Ranaut On Mahesh Babu’s Bollywood Comment: ‘I Agree With This’

Kangana Ranaut was in Delhi to launch the second trailer of her new film Dhaakad. During the event when she was asked about Mahesh Babu’s statement that Bollywood can’t afford him, she was quick to respond and agree with his statement.

She went on to say, “Ye toh unhone sahi kaha (He is correct). I agree with this.” She went on to add, “I know for a fact that he gets a lot of offers from various filmmakers. His generation of actors has made the Telugu film industry the number one film industry in India. So, Bollywood definitely cannot afford him.”