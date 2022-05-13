Kangana Ranaut On Mahesh Babu’s Bollywood Comment: ‘I Agree With This’
Kangana Ranaut weighed in on Mahesh Babu's comment and was quick to agree with him.
Kangana Ranaut was in Delhi to launch the second trailer of her new film Dhaakad. During the event when she was asked about Mahesh Babu’s statement that Bollywood can’t afford him, she was quick to respond and agree with his statement.
She went on to say, “Ye toh unhone sahi kaha (He is correct). I agree with this.” She went on to add, “I know for a fact that he gets a lot of offers from various filmmakers. His generation of actors has made the Telugu film industry the number one film industry in India. So, Bollywood definitely cannot afford him.”
She also noted, “He has shown respect towards his industry and nobody can deny it. We can’t deny that the Telugu film industry didn’t get anything on a platter. In the last 10-15 years, they have worked hard and have even left the Tamil film industry behind. We can only learn from them.”
Recently, through a press note, Mahesh Babu has clarified his statement saying that he only wishes to do Telugu films. The note added, that he loves all cinema and respects all languages. Moreover, it was highlighted that it makes him happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places. The note also stated that his impromptu comments about his Bollywood comment were blown out of proportion and have since gone viral.
